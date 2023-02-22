CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of Cleveland’s largest breweries is going through significant changes this winter.

Platform Beer Company — which has a brewhouse on Lorain Avenue, along with a nearby production center and sour beer-forward Phunkenship brewery, is reportedly changing its focus from offering dozens of beers at a time to brewing just three India Pale Ale style beers.

In a vague statement released to FOX 8, a business spokesperson said:

As we navigate through the changing industry and operational challenges, it has become clear that Platform’s production and commercial efforts need to be focused on three beers: Haze Jude IPA, Odd Future Imperial IPA, and our new Canalway IPA. We are grateful to be part of the Ohio beer community and look forward to continuing to provide local beer drinkers with the IPAs they’ve come to love.

At this time, sources have told FOX 8 that some employees have been unable to access their usual Slack account and that they haven’t been updated on the status of their jobs.

First opened in 2014, the brewery’s taphouse was much beloved for its large patio. They were purchased by Anheuser-Busch in 2019 and also once had spaces in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Employees at the Columbus location hosted a walkout in 2021 due to what they described as unsatisfactory working conditions, and the space never reopened.

A few year’s back when beer giant Anheuser-Busch took over, Platform co-founder Paul Benner said:

“We feel it is important that we will be making the same Platform beer, brewed by the same Platform employees, and poured at the same Platform locations.”