Forget those lines! Change in state law will allow Ohioans to renew driver’s licenses, IDs online

**For more on the end of BMV pandemic extensions, watch below…

OHIO (AP) — A change in state law will allow Ohioans for the first time to renew their driver’s licenses and state ID cards online.

The measure is contained in the state’s transportation budget. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the budget into law on Wednesday.

The new online registration will be available to people ages 21 to 65 whose current licenses were issued in person and who have photos on file with the state.

The $8.3 billion budget includes $2.4 billion for roadway improvements, $74 million for public transportation and $8 million in grants for electric charging stations.

The change comes ahead of the end of BMV extensions put into place during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

If your driver’s license, identification or vehicle registration expired between March 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021, you have until July 1, 2021 to renew.

Fees for vehicle registrations during the extension March 9, 2020, and after were delayed and will be due at time of renewal.