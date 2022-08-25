BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned there will soon be a new police chief in Brook Park.

Mayor Edward Orcutt spoke cautiously to the I-Team.

“I, as the Mayor, have evaluated all departments over the last several months,” Orcutt said. “And, I’m in the process of making a change in the head of the Police Department.”

Orcutt said the chief is off the job but did not elaborate. He would not say if the chief was fired or demoted.

“We understand this is a very sensitive issue,” the mayor said.

He added, that his primary goal is the safety and welfare of the residents.

We tried reaching out to Chief Thomas Dickel, but we did not immediately hear back.

The I-Team also has requested documents from the city, including the chief’s personnel file.