CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Christmas just under two weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says the chances of seeing snow on the ground on Christmas are going up. There is now a 60-70% chance that snow will be on the ground for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

(cond't) Snow cover will expand across the US as cold becomes entrenched heading into Christmas week @fox8news pic.twitter.com/f1esrpxMVs — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) December 12, 2022

Based on snowfall in the last 70 years, Northeast Ohio doesn’t usually have a white Christmas. But this year, our chances of snow on the ground for Christmas climbing.

While we’ll need to wait until closer to Dec. 25 to get a more accurate picture of how much of the white stuff to expect in our area, there is one thing we know for sure, temperatures are going down and staying there.

Cleveland gets an average of about 64 inches of snow per winter, with Akron/Canton getting 47 inches.

In the meantime, Northeast Ohio is expecting the next storm system to hit Wednesday, heading into the end of the week.

The first day of winter hits Dec. 21.