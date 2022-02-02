Chance to win $10k shopping spree in FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews were busy Wednesday digging a foundation for this year’s FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home in Shaker Heights.

When it’s finished, there will be three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and some unique features, including an elevator and a grocery chute.

In just a few short weeks, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway go on sale and it’s your chance to win a $775,000 dollar home built by Keystate Homes in beautiful Shaker Heights.

Now, in addition to the house, you also have a chance to win some fabulous prizes, including a $10,000 shopping spree to Northeast Factory Direct (learn more in the video above).

Mark your calendars for the St. Jude Dream Home Ticket Sell-a-Thon on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 a.m.

Tickets are $100 each, with 25,000 tickets available.

This is the 10th year for the giveaway and FOX 8 so far has raised over $16 million for St Jude Children’s Hospital.