Chance of wintry mix into Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Next up, a weak cold front tonight. It will bring a slight chance of a wintry mix to light snow showers overnight and into Saturday.
Another clipper-type system late Sunday/Monday will support a few snow showers trailed by brief stints of lake effect with only small accumulations anticipated.
Colder than average temperatures stick around through next week. It’s a quiet week ahead!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
