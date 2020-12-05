Chance of wintry mix into Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Next up, a weak cold front tonight. It will bring a slight chance of a wintry mix to light snow showers overnight and into Saturday.

Another clipper-type system late Sunday/Monday will support a few snow showers trailed by brief stints of lake effect with only small accumulations anticipated.

Colder than average temperatures stick around through next week. It’s a quiet week ahead!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

