Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Geauga, Portage and Summit counties until 4:30 p.m.

A heat advisory is in effect for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Holmes, Huron, Medina, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Heat and humidity combined it’ll feel like 100°. Take it easy out there!

Storm chances remain through tomorrow with the biggest threat being locally heavy rainfall. Some could reach severe limits due to damaging wind (60+mph) potential as well as hail potential. The FLASH FLOOD and WIND DAMAGE potential are the biggest threats.

Timing is still uncertain due to the nature of the storms. Download the FOX8 weather app and check the radar for current storm positions/intensity. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

This weekend will sport more peaceful weather conditions. Sunshine galore! ‘Windows open, great sleeping weather’ will be with us this weekend!