CLEVELAND (WJW)– The storm system that took all week to move from St. Louis to southern Ohio is beginning to move away. Finally!

This weekend’s rain chance is courtesy of a cold front. Timing for a few showers will be from late Saturday into early Sunday.

MAPS IN MOTION

The front brings some relief from the higher humidity levels too! A break from the heat/humidity will remain next week. It’s warming back up Father’s Day weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: