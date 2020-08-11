Chance of rain and storms as temps continue in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another great night to catch a glimpse of the Perseid Meteors. It peaks the nights of Aug. 11-13. Expect tonight to be mainly clear and muggy with temperatures around 70.

A chance of storms for the western/southern portions of FOX 8 viewing area before midnight. A second chance of rain/storms comes Tuesday afternoon.

A front stalls out at the end of the week to the south. Storms will be isolated.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: