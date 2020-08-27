Chance for storms this evening, damaging winds and hail possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We have reached our 16th 90+ day if the year. Factor in the humidity and it feels more like the mid 90s. Stay cool!

There is the chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. There is a decent chance that storms will persist through the evening hours. Coverage around 40%. Movement from the NW to SE between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Coverage on storm will be much higher Friday and again early Saturday.

The remnants of Hurricane Laura remain south and will track along the Ohio River Valley as a front draped to our north drops in. There is a high risk for rain/thunder late Friday during *Friday Night Touchdown* high school week #1 and the first half of Saturday.

The rain opportunity will be over at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, then cooler, less humid air invades our region. If you’re a fall-lover, check out the beginning of next week!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Hurricane Laura will continue to move north then east over the next 48 hour.

