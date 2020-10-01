Chance for showers, cooler temps expected Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A MAJOR pattern shift is working full force! Upper level winds are steering colder air our way for the first few days of October within a series of ‘mini’ cold fronts.

Chance for scattered showers and cooler temps in the 60s expected Thursday.

Winds Aloft Futurecast

Our big drop in temperature is not an “Ohio thing” as we like to think. More than 20 states will see a large drop in temperature this week.

Here’s your latest Fox 8-day forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: