Chance for severe storms on Friday with pleasant weather expected this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are ‘one alarm clock away’ from the weekend, and it will certainly be a cooler one!

Friday is the transitional day from warm and humid to cooler and more comfortable air mass.

Friday’s storms may turn severe with the main threat of damaging winds (60 mph+) and torrential downpours.

If you’re ready for some more comfortable weather to do some mulching and/or dry up your wet lawns to cut the grass, you’ll love this weekend!

We will cool off to below normal temps in the 60s this weekend with a good deal of sunshine expected for especially Sunday and Monday . Saturday night will be an ideal time to see if you can spot some of your favorite constellations.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast, here.

