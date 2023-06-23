CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overcast skies with on and off showers throughout the evening Nothing heavy with plenty of dry periods. Cooler with temperatures in the 60s.

Looking ahead this weekend, Saturday’s coverage will be smaller, on and off with sunny periods, especially in the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

On Sunday, sunshine in the morning gives way to afternoon passing showers and evening storms possible. Temperatures are warmer over the weekend.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.

Temperature forecast:

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.