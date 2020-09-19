‘Champion of equality’: Local lawmakers, fellow judges pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Politicians and fellow judges across the country are mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including here in Ohio.

The 87-year-old died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) issued the following statement:

“My heart breaks tonight, along with so many other Americans, as together we mourn the loss of a true American treasure. Justice Ginsburg has been an inspiration to me and to so many other women in the legal profession. She was a champion of equality and reproductive justice as she fought for ALL of us from the bench. She was a trailblazer, a real American hero, and we are a better country because she served on the High Court. Rest in peace, Notorious RBG.”

Chief Justice O’Connor of the Ohio Supreme Court also paid tribute.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg used her considerable talents to fight for equal protection under the law for all, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual identity, disability, or national origin. America has lost a jurist with a conscience, true consistent convictions, civility, a sense of humor and a love of the law. America has lost a lodestar. I, along with so many who admired and respected RBG, am truly devastated by her passing. Rest In Peace.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) said she’ll be great missed.

“I am lost for words by the tragic passing of the intrepid and beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Rep. Kaptur. “Justice Ginsburg carved her lasting legend in the laws of the land as one of four women to have ever served on the Supreme Court. As a champion of gender equality and civil rights, she leaves behind a legacy that is rarely seen but once in a generation. Because of her service as a wise, gifted legal intellect and incisive justice, she lived to witness social progress across generations once thought unimaginable. She tirelessly fought for marginalized people every day of her life to include her dying breath. She is a national treasure and a blessing who will be remembered and celebrated for as long as this nation stands. My prayers are with her and her family.”

Governor Mike DeWine offered his condolences to her family.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing.”

