Chagrin Valley dispatcher helps caller save dog’s life after it choked on a bone

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — An emergency dispatcher came to the rescue of one pet owner last week, offering up vital directions over the phone to save an animal’s life.
Chagrin Valley dispatcher Marra Wargo answered a call from a woman on Feb. 17 who said her dog was having trouble breathing, and was choking on a bone. Luckily for the caller and her pet, Wargo has experience working at a veterinarian clinic, something most dispatchers do not.
Wargo walked the owner through how to safely administer the Heimlich maneuver, and the bone was dislodged after a few minutes.
“Dispatcher Marra went above and beyond the everyday call of duty for a dispatcher, and truly did what she could to help the caller,” the organization said of its employee in a Facebook statement.