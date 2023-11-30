(WJW) — James Edmonds had a smile that could light up a room. He was funny, but his mom loved it most when someone else made him laugh.

Theresa Edmonds says she misses his laugh most of all.

Edmonds will never forget the day she learned her son had cancer. James was just 11 years old at the time and in the fight for his life.

“He was so strong and one thing I have to say is that any child battling cancer is just so remarkable,” Edmonds said.

After undergoing two years of treatment, James passed away from his illness in 2018. His mom says the grief of losing her son will never go away.

What helps her family heal is living in a community like Chagrin Falls.

“I can never repay that. I just can’t imagine living in another place when everything happened,” Edmonds said.

That support continued last year when a group of Chagrin Falls students hosted a toy donation drive in James’ honor.

The donations were given to children battling illnesses at MetroHealth Medical Center.

“I can tell you, from personal, how much the kids love getting these toys. They’d come around with a toy car. These donations are wonderful,” Edmonds said.

The boys who collected the items last year were friends with James. This was their way of giving back while honoring a young man they’ll never forget.

Best of all, the James Edmonds Toy Drive is returning once again this December. The drive will be held on December 18 at Frohing Meadows in Chagrin Falls.