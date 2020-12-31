Chagrin Falls shop nixes popcorn ball drop, opts for display ‘flushing’ 2020

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop is not having its traditional popcorn drop this year.

The annual event to ring in the new year will not happen because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the shop created a different kind of display.

“We wanted to make a giant popcorn ball piñata with 2020 and bash the heck out of it, but again that’s a crowd gatherer. So we nixed that. We’re going to have a toilet on display and flush 2020 down the drain in front of the Chagrin Falls Popcorn shop,” the shop said.

(Photo courtesy: Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop)

Last year’s drop featured a popcorn ball weighing a whopping 240 pounds. The shop said it plans for the event to return in 2021.

The popcorn shop will also have a virtual countdown on Facebook beginning at 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

