Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll rolls on Tuesday night

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Hundreds of pumpkins went tumbling down Main Street in Chagrin Halls Tuesday night.

Chagrin Falls High School upperclassmen dumped the gourds at the top of Grove Hill for the annual pumpkin roll. Dozens of the students also slid down the hill of pulverized pulps and slimy seeds in sleds.

(Photo: Dennis Spronck/FOX 8)

(Photo: Dennis Spronck/FOX 8)

(Photo: Dennis Spronck/FOX 8)

(Photo: Dennis Spronck/FOX 8)

As has become custom in recent years, the street was barricaded off and police were at the scene. The excitement was over before midnight.

The Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll started as a senior class prank in 1969 and has evolved into a Halloween rite of passage for the village’s high school students.