CHAGRIN FALLS ( WJW)- The Chagrin Falls Police Department has a new four-foot member on the force.

K9 Prince Max, a German Shepherd is a certified narcotics detection and patrol service canine. Prince Max, who is a year and a half old, was raised in Holland and trained at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

When he is off-duty, the police department said Prince Max will be living with officer Nyce, his wife, and two children.