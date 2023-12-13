CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are on the lookout for a missing 84-year-old man who is considered to be endangered.

James A. Tutwiler is described as a white man standing 5-foot-11, weighing about 265 pounds and having gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last believed to be in the Geneva area, in northwestern Ashtabula County, according to police.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2008 Chevy Colorado pickup truck with the license plate 519XCH.

Anyone who sees Tutwiler or that vehicle are urged to contact Chagrin Falls police or the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center at 440-247-7321.