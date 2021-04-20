Chagrin Falls police first African American dispatcher, officer passes away

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Chagrin Falls Police Department is mourning the death of their first African American dispatcher and officer who was also one of the first females on the force.

Sarah Sanders started at the department as a dispatcher in 1971 before attending the police academy in 1972 becoming a police matron for the department.

Sanders served as both a matron and a dispatcher. She was appointed to the position of Chief Dispatcher in 1980, and served in that role until her retirement in 1997, according to Chagrin Falls Police Chief Amber Dacek.

“She was a remarkable woman,” Dacek said. “I feel very fortunate to have had the privilege to meet and interact with her over the years. Sarah was loved by many.”

The Chagrin Falls Historical Society interviewed Sanders just weeks ago and shared her story in a Facebook post: