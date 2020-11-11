Chagrin Falls making some changes to its annual holiday festivities due to pandemic

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Chagrin Falls has decided to go without one of its longest and most beloved holiday traditions this season, called Deck the Falls, due to the pandemic.

So no festive trees to bid on, no sitting on Santa’s lap and no super-heroes to bring bright smiles to children’s faces.

However, the Chagrin Valley Women’s League is refusing to let that dampen spirits.

President of the league, Therese Zdesar, says they will still be giving families the option to celebrate the tradition inside their own homes.

Deck the Falls boxes will be filled with favorites from Holly Hall, including arts & crafts, ornament kits and a Chagrin Falls family scavenger hunt.

“Christmas isn’t defined by the brick and mortar of a building, Christmas is defined by traditions, it’s defined by the love of a family,” she said.

Therese adds the remixed event will also be helping out the local economy, greatly impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.

“Its evident that our small business owners in particular are really having a difficult time. So part of this, instead of asking for a donation, to support his program, we are trying to support our merchants in the community by purchasing everything from them locally,” she explained.

The boxes are $25 each and in just the first day of sales, 75 boxes were sold.

They will be sold through Nov. 30. Any leftover boxes will be donated to charity.

