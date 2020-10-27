Chagrin Falls kids keep tradition alive with annual Pumpkin Roll

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A decades-long tradition rolled on in Chagrin Falls Monday night.

The Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll has become an integral part of the culture of the community.

Allegedly started by the Chagrin Falls High School class of 1969, kids shatter pumpkins on Grove Hill and cruise down in their sleds.

This year was another smashing success.

Drone Ohio shared video of the fun with FOX 8.

Chagrin Falls dispatch tells FOX 8 no one was hurt, and they had no problems with the annual event.

