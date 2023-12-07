CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Security was tight for the first night of Hanukkah at a celebration in Chagrin Falls.

About 100 people gathered at Riverside Park Thursday at 5 p.m. to kick off the eight-day festival of lights with a grand family-friendly lighting of a 9-foot tall Menorah.

“Hanukkah celebrates the victories some 2,100 years ago of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people,” said Rabbi Shneur Itzinger, with the Chabad Jewish Center in Chagrin Falls.

Numerous police officers and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland were there on foot and in cruisers.

The increased presence was because of the large crowd as well as the conflict in Israel and some unsettling protests.

“That’s what our job is as safety forces — to keep people safe,” said Chief of Police Amber Dacek.

Many in the crowd expressed sadness that the security was necessary, but they were also grateful given what’s been happening across the country and around the world.

“It’s obviously a very difficult time. Anti-Semitism has just skyrocketed across the globe,” said Elisabeth Roter. “It’s unfortunate that it seems to be okay to attack Jews and be anti-Semitic in ways that would never be okay for any other ethnic group.”

The Rabbi called the lighting an important public expression of their heritage and said the symbolism feels more important than past years.

“This year’s Hanukkah is certainly the most impactful I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime and for a lot of Jews living today, we’re obviously seeing much more darkness than ever before, but that’s why I feel people are coming out to celebrate Hanukkah because it really is victory of light over darkness,” he said.

The festivities and celebration did see unprecedented attendance.

There were children’s activities, an LED light show and traditional foods as Rabbi Itzinger led everyone in prayerful songs.

The Rabbi said he hopes people of every faith will see the Menorah differently and that it will inspire people of all faiths this holiday season.

“Because Hanukkah has a universal message. The power of light is something we all have within us, every human is created in the image of God and has the responsibility to spread goodness and kindness,” he said.