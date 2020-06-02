Chagrin Falls businesses board up windows, but protest stays peaceful

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Protesters calling for racial justice demonstrated peacefully in suburban Chagrin Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Fearful demonstrations could turn violent, many Chagrin Falls businesses closed and boarded their windows in advance.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Riverside Park, holding signs and chanting phrases including “I can’t breathe” after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis spurred nationwide protests. They then marched through the village to gather in front of the Chagrin Falls Police Department.

“The injustice is unbelievable,” said protestor Kennedy Slomovitz, from Chagrin Falls. “Black lives are still being killed by police every single day just because of the color of their skin.”

The demonstration went on, even though an official rally was canceled by 15-year-old organizer Chase Tuller.

“I decided to cancel because we saw what happened in downtown Cleveland, and we were trying to protect Chagrin Falls as much as possible and didn’t want that to happen here,” Tuller said.

Nearly every business in the small town closed and boarded up windows by Tuesday morning.

“Better safe than sorry,” said Patti Raymond, chief operating officer of the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop. “It’s like preparing for a hurricane. If you don’t board up your windows and it arrives, you lose everything. If you board up your windows and it arrives, you don’t lose as much.”

Heinen’s, Geiger’s and Yours Truly, which all had locations damaged or looted in the downtown Cleveland violence Saturday, boarded up their Chagrin Falls locations.

“It really kills me to have to board up my business after being shut down for a month and a half for COVID-19,” said Dan Piunno, owner of Chagrin Fine Jewelry. “It’s put a real damper on things, financially.”

With just 20 police officers on staff, Chagrin Falls called in dozens of officers and deputies from other communities including Solon, Bainbridge Township, Chardon and Warrensville Heights.

Chagrin Falls Police Chief Amber Dacek said it was a precaution to maintain the peace.

“We absolutely support people’s rights to say what they want to say and to protest and to demonstrate. We just ask they do it peacefully,” Dacek said. “I would like to be a part of the solution to this problem, not another example of where things went badly.”

Many business owners said they were unsure when they would remove the boards from storefronts and reopen.