CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Chagrin Cinemas is closings its doors after 33 years.

The theater will permanently close on Sunday, January 22nd.

According to information from Cleveland Cinemas, a portion of the property that includes the theater was sold at the end of 2022 by the Golf Dome. The buyer has plans to redevelop the theater building into a different business, which will not include a movie theater.

Chagrin Cinemas is breaking out the classics for a proper sendoff.

They’re showing Back to the Future, Grease and Jurassic Park this weekend.

Tickets are just $5. All proceeds will be donated to A Special Wish.