CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries he suffered in a high rise apartment fire according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of St. Clair Avenue.

The sprinklers helped contained the fire to one apartment on the third floor, but smoke was on several floors according to the fire department.

Firefighters worked for over an hour clearing smoke caused by the fire.

The Cleveland Fire Department said they don’t have the injured persons’ current condition and didn’t release a cause of the fire at this time.