Fully restored diversity mural in Cleveland park rededicated in ceremony

‘Life is Sharing the Same Park Bench’ mural site (Courtesy of LAND Studio)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — LAND Studio is rededicating a fully-restored, decades-old mural in a mini-park at the Corner of East 9th Street and Rockwell Avenue in Cleveland today.

The organization, seeking to connect communities through art and public spaces, is gathering at noon for the ceremony with a celebration continuing down the street at the Cleveland Public Library’s Eastman Reading Garden until 3 p.m.

Life is Sharing the Same Park Bench Mural Site

at East 9th Street & Rockwell Avenue (Courtesy of LAND Studio)

The restored “Life is Sharing the Same Park Bench” mural was created in 1969 and last retouched in 1993.

Created by John F. Morrell and recently restored by Alan Giberson of the Old Soul Sign Co., the mural was painted during the first term of former Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes, who was one of the first African American mayors of a major U.S. city.

As part of the LAND Studio’s 10th anniversary, it’s presenting new projects and special events to say, “thank you” to the city and to ensure that diverse artists are represented throughout Cleveland’s public artworks.

Sherwin Williams donated the paint and special anti-graffiti protectant for the mural.