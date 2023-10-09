CLEVELAND (WJW) – For the first time since early last year, drivers can use the Center Street Swing Bridge to cross the Cuyahoga River.

The bridge connecting the East Bank and West Bank of the Flats reopened Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed.

The bridge was closed for rehabilitation back in January 2022. It was part of an approximately $5.3 million project to do a complete overhaul of the span.

As FOX 8 previously reported, Flats residents and business owners were originally told the project would take a year to complete, but ODOT said the historic nature of the bridge caused delays.

“We’re constantly adjusting construction materials, equipment to make sure the bridge always stays balanced in its non-centered condition,” ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs told FOX 8 in May.