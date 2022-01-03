Center Street Bridge closed in the Flats for rehabilitation; not reopening for months

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Drivers beware, a swing bridge in the Flats is now closed for rehabilitation and won’t reopen for months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said starting Monday the red Center Street Bridge over the Cuyahoga River is closing through October and isn’t expected to be completely repaired until November of this year.

Those looking to quickly drive between the east and west sides of the Flats (between Merwin Avenue and Riverbed Street) are going to have to take a detour through Cleveland, which ODOT has slated as Main Avenue to West 25th Street to Columbus Road and vice versa.

In general, drivers should plan ahead before making their way through the Flats.