‘Center of the rock and roll universe’: Rock Hall’s 36th induction ceremony nearly sold out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We have been rocking out to their music for decades and now it’s the Hall of Fame’s turn to honor their illustrious careers in rock and roll.

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is less than two weeks away and nearly sold out. It’s set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 30.

Organizers are looking forward to welcoming some of music’s biggest names to Northeast Ohio.

“It’s pretty incredible when you have Taylor Swift coming to town to induct Carole King and when you have Paul McCartney coming to town to induct the Foo Fighters,” Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris says.

Jennifer Hudson is performing to honor Tina Turner. Rounding out the 2021 inductees are the Go-Go’s, Todd Rundgren and Jay Z.

If you’re one of the lucky ones to get a ticket, Harris says safety measures will be in place.

Proof of vaccination will be required for entry or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of showtime.

“We’ve been working really closely with our friends at the arena. They know how to host big concerts there. In fact, they’re opening up the Cavs season shortly and we’re going to work with them to make sure lines are manageable and the screening will happen before the ticket checking,” Harris says.

A new exhibit inside the Rock Hall honoring this year’s inductees will be unveiled this Sunday, during the kickoff of induction week.

A celebration for fans will feature free admission for Ohio residents, live music and a festival on the plaza. Fireworks will end the night.

“We’re going to have local live bands playing on our stages all day long. We have local partners from record stores and Cleveland Institute of Art is going to be on site, doing things on our plaza. For that week, we are going to be the center of the rock and roll universe right here in Cleveland, Ohio,” Harris says.