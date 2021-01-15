Centenarian beats COVID-19, two strains of the flu in time for 105th birthday

TEXAS (WJW) — A woman from Texas beat not just COVID-19 but also Influenza A and Influenza B just in time for her 105th birthday.

Medical City McKinney hospital posted about Dorothy Swan, 104, on Facebook this week.

NBCDFW reports Swan was admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Day after she and nine others tested positive following a Christmas gathering.

Her daughter, Diana Roberts, 78, was one of them. She said her mother was placed on supplemental oxygen. Hospital workers told her “it could go either way during the night,” Roberts told NBCDFW.

But she was discharged five days later.

The hospital said Swan has raised five children.

“She is looking forward to her 105th birthday next month and a ride on her son’s motorcycle, an annual birthday tradition,” the post says.

Swan stays busy by reading the newspaper every day, watching every Texas Rangers game and “sharing her past with others,” the post states.