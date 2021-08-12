Census 2020: Population of Cleveland dips; Cuyahoga County, Ohio stay steady

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The U.S. Census Bureau released initial data from the 2020 Census on Thursday.

This first release is aimed to allow states to begin their legislative redistricting process. A more user-friendly version of the data is coming at the end of September.

CLEVELAND:

The city of Cleveland‘s population declined about 6 percent in the last decade from 396,665 in 2010 to 372,624 in 2020, however, Cuyahoga County only lost about 1 percent of its population during that time.

Cleveland is an exception to the nationwide trend. In the United States, population in metros areas grew by 9 percent. It resulted in 86 percent of the population living in U.S. metro areas in 2020.

Cleveland’s population is 33.8 percent white, 48.8 Black, 11.9 percent Hispanic or Latino, and 2.6 percent Asian. More than 4 percent of people reported being two or more races. About 15 percent reported a language other than English is spoken at home.

Cleveland averages 2.18 people per household. Eighty percent have a high school diploma or higher education. Eighty-two percent of households have a computer and 68 percent of households have a broadband internet subscription.

The median income in Cleveland is $30,907 with more than 32 percent of the city’s residents living in poverty.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY:

Cuyahoga County‘s population dropped 1 percent in the last decade.

As we look at the county’s data compared to Cleveland’s, the percentages of people with a high school diploma and a computer at home inch upwards. The median household income goes up nearly $20,000 from Cleveland to Cuyahoga County residents.

OHIO:

The population of the state of Ohio grew just more than 2 percent in the last decade, from 11,536,751 to 11,799,448. The median household income for the state is $56,602 with about 13 percent of people in poverty.

Franklin County continues to be the most populated county in Ohio. It saw a population jump of nearly 14 percent in 10 years.