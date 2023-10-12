SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WJW) – A man who worked at a cemetery needed rescue after accidentally falling into an open grave.

According to police, “a piece of wood gave way and he fell.”

Rescue crews had to secure the grave before they could bring the man to safety.

“We then had to use a rope system to get the man out of the grave and turn him over to EMS. It took time to make sure everything worked out,” said Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad Chief Matthew Stiff.

The worker was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The Holy Cross Cemetery is part of the Diocese of Metuchen.

A spokesperson for the diocese wrote in a statement to News 12, “This unfortunate incident occurred due to an equipment malfunction from the vault company.”