Cement truck driver killed in crash near Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a cement truck near Smithville.

Troopers responded to the crash on Apple Creek Rd. north of Smucker Rd. around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses say the driver of a cement mixer was headed southbound on Apple Creek Rd. when he crossed the center line and drove off the right side of the roadway.

The cement mixer landed on its side.

The driver was identified as Levi Everson, 36, of Barberton.

Troopers say Everson was trapped inside the vehicle and killed.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a press release.

The crash remains under investigation.

