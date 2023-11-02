(WJW) – Singing legend Céline Dion has made her first public appearance in nearly four years.

The 55-year-old artist attended an NHL hockey game on Monday night, according to pictures from the event.

Accompanied by her son René-Charles, 22, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, Céline Dion enjoyed a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Céline greeted her hometown team in the locker room.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, the Canadiens’ vice president of communications wrote on Instagram in French, “We had a beautiful visit at the game in Vegas yesterday. Thanks, @celinedion for your generosity. The whole team is so happy to have met you and your family.”

Céline Dion revealed to her fans in December she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about 1 or 2 people per million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

It’s an incurable disease that impacts the central nervous system.

The disease “is characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

The singer canceled her world tour in May.

People with stiff-person syndrome often have a hunched-over or stiff posture and may have trouble walking or moving.