(WJW) — In an emotional message from Celine Dion, the incomparable singer shared her diagnosis of a rare and incurable disease that impacts her ability to walk and even sing.

In an Instagram post, Dion revealed she’s been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” she said. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Experts describe the disease as a fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.

Dion explained that after having these spasms for some time, she was finally diagnosed with the extremely rare disease.

“Unfortunately, it effects every aspect of my daily life,” she said. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Because of this devastating news, she has rescheduled her spring 2023 shows to 2024, and canceled eight of her summer 2023 shows.

“It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“I miss you so much,” she went on to say. “I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

Even with this crushing news, she remains optimistic with what she calls a great team of doctors alongside her helping her get better.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to get my strength back to be able to perform again,” she said. “But I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

She credits her “precious children” who are supporting her and giving her hope.

“For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery,” she said.

She thanked her fans for their encouraging wishes of love and support on her social media.

“I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person,” she said.