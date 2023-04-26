(WJW) – Cleveland is the place to be tonight. Even for some big-name celebrities.
The city will host Game 5 in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks.
So far, the playoff series has attracted several stars from A-List actors like Michael J. Fox and Ben Stiller to pro athletes, both present and past.
Knicks fan, actor, and filmmaker Spike Lee caught the attention of cameras during Game One of the series when he showed up in Cleveland wearing orange and blue to cheer on his team and flashed peace signs after a run-in between players.
Here is a look at other celebrities that have been spotted courtside in the series, so far:
Tip-off for Game 5 in the series is at Rocket Mortgage Field House is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.