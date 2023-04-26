(WJW) – Cleveland is the place to be tonight. Even for some big-name celebrities.

The city will host Game 5 in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks.

So far, the playoff series has attracted several stars from A-List actors like Michael J. Fox and Ben Stiller to pro athletes, both present and past.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Actor Ben Stiller attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Justin Tuck, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, John McEnroe, and J. Cole watch courtside during game three of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 18: Jilly Anais and Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns talk after Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 18, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 107-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Former New York Giant Victor Cruz attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Knicks fan, actor, and filmmaker Spike Lee caught the attention of cameras during Game One of the series when he showed up in Cleveland wearing orange and blue to cheer on his team and flashed peace signs after a run-in between players.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 15: New York Knicks fan Spike Lee talks with other fans prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Director Spike Lee attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Director Spike Lee reacts to a call in the second half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Here is a look at other celebrities that have been spotted courtside in the series, so far:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart attend game Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Actor John Leguizamo poses during game three of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Actor John Leguizamo watches during game three of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Former New York Knicks player John Starks attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Therese Andersson and Henrik Lundqvist attend Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Actor Sienna Miller attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 23, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tip-off for Game 5 in the series is at Rocket Mortgage Field House is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.