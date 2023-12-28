[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Family members of a beloved local businesswoman killed earlier this month in a hit-and-run have arranged a celebration of her life.

The service for Cassandra M. Fear is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at Lakewood Congregational Church, 1375 W. Clifton Blvd. The reception and celebration will follow the service.

Fear, the owner of Fear’s Confections along Madison Avenue in Lakewood, was killed Saturday, Dec. 16, by a hit-and-run driver along West 130th Street, according to Cleveland police.

Officers said the 41-year-old woman had hit a parked car and got out to inspect the damage. That’s when she was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. Police began searching for that driver, who fled the scene, according to witnesses.

In lieu of flowers, the woman’s family asked for donations to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund or the National Alliance on Mental Health of Greater Cleveland.

Fear was a regular FOX 8 guest as well as one of Cleveland’s Own.

A GoFundMe to help Fear’s husband and two children had raised more than $50,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

“Cassandra could best be described as a light that could lift anyone out of bad spirits,” the fundraiser page reads. “From her shop, Fears Confections in Lakewood, to her angelic tenor voice in MANY Sweet Adeline choruses and quartets…. she sprinkled her love, acceptance and inclusivity to everyone who had the luck to be in her presence. She made us all laugh, think, and feel loved.”