‘Celebrating this incredible journey:’ Band members reunite paying tribute to Michael Stanley

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Rehearsals are underway for a very special concert paying tribute to Michael Stanley by reuniting the original members of the Michael Stanley Band, The Resonators and other special guests.

“It’s five decades of music celebrating this incredible journey that Michael Stanley took his fans on,” said Barry Gabel, Sr. Vice President Marketing & Sponsorship Sales at Live Nation.

Michael Stanley: A Celebration w/ The Resonators & Jonah Koslen is a three night concert event December 3rd, 4th and 5th at MGM Northfield Park.

The idea for the show, which is also a fundraiser, came directly from Michael during his final days battling lung cancer before his death on March 5, 2021.

“He looked at me and he goes, ‘The show must go on,’ and at that point I just felt like I was on a mission, for the band to do something for the fans, for the family, for closure,” said Rodney Psyka, who played with Michael for 35 years and is a member of The Resonators.

Band members spent nearly four months collaborating with Michaels family and working hard preparing for the shows.

Jonah Koslen, who was an original MSB member and has had many hits on his own, flew in from California and will be singing lead vocals on many of the songs.

“He’s written some fantastic songs, so many songs and they deserve to be heard,” said Koslen, “And this is a wonderful way for all of us to join together and work through the loss.”

Although they all admit reuniting on stage without Michael will be challenging.

“I’m going to wait until the show’s are done and then it will emotionally knock me over,” said Tommy Dobeck, an original MSB member and close friend, “He made it possible for all those memories over all those years and it won’t be the same without him.”

Proceeds from merchandise sold at the shows and a portion of the ticket sales will go to a new foundation created by Michael’s daughters to continue his legacy of charitable work, by also teaming up with the Cleveland Foundation.

“A foundation that the girls started named after one of the lines in Midwest Midnight “10,000 Watts of Holy Light” and people from all over NE Ohio as well as across the United States have been donating to this charity being one of those watts of holy light,” said Gabel.

Fans could also send in pictures of themselves with Michael and a donation of $20 for the foundation.

Those pictures will be displayed in a musical montage on large screens inside the concert venue.

As Michael would say and sing, “It’s so good to have you Among My Friends Again.”

“It’s a fan experience and I believe everybody’s going to really have a good time including the band,” said Psyka.

