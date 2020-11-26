Celebrating a Thanksgiving tradition: The best of Fox 8 Turkey Bowls past!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — For over 20 years, Fox 8 viewers woke up to the Fox 8 Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving.
While the pandemic changed that for us this year (the event is canceled), we’re looking back at highlights and winners from past years!
For those who aren’t familiar, each year we ask for wacky, fun-loving and outgoing people to join us at the Giant Eagle in South Euclid on Thanksgiving morning.
Then, the bowlers throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce. The winner returns the following year to defend their title.
Check out the videos for a look-back at previous years.
LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: