Celebrating a Thanksgiving tradition: The best of Fox 8 Turkey Bowls past!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — For over 20 years, Fox 8 viewers woke up to the Fox 8 Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving.

While the pandemic changed that for us this year (the event is canceled), we’re looking back at highlights and winners from past years!

Gerald Phillips calls himself the ‘Turkey Bowl Champ’ wannabe. This husband and father of 5 hopes to bring home the coveted trophy.



Gobbling Steve Koranda has been getting up early to watch the Turkey Bowl for years. This year he wanted to change things up by being a contestant!

Justin Levine is our reigning Turkey Bowl champ! He says he doesn’t see much competition. We’ll see!

Cheryl Polak already won the personality contest for the Turkey Bowl. But will the “Babushka Sister” win the trophy?

The 2015 Turkey Bowl trophy.





Joe Prucey is a retired lineman for First Energy. He promises to bring plenty of electricity to the Turkey Bowl!

The coveted 2013 Turkey Bowl trophy

Joe Novak and Friends have been providing polka music for the Turkey Bowl for years. Joe is retiring, but we want to thank him for all the great entertainment!









For those who aren’t familiar, each year we ask for wacky, fun-loving and outgoing people to join us at the Giant Eagle in South Euclid on Thanksgiving morning.

Then, the bowlers throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce. The winner returns the following year to defend their title.

Check out the videos for a look-back at previous years.

