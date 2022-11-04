MENTOR, OHIO (WJW) — Adults, are you ready to celebrate the holidays? The RollHouse 2022 Christmas Explosion Pop-up Bomb Bar is almost here!

The bomb bar at RollHouse Entertainment in Mentor features eight local holiday brews, from November 15 to the end of January.

Eight of the Bomb Bar’s 16 taps will feature holiday beers from Platform, Great Lakes, Saucy Brew Works and more.

The RollHouse team is putting together over 3,000 ornaments, 13,000 feet of ribbon, 1,900 feet of garland, dozens of wrapped boxes and a 9-foot-tall nutcracker.

“I think this is so exciting, the decorations look beautiful,” said Kincaid, RollHouse bartender. “It’s going to bring so many people in, and we get cool shirts! It’s super awesome, and I can’t believe how much work they’ve put into it.”

Director of Human Resources Mary Krahe said she shopped over 50 thrift stores, dollar stores and yard sales across the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York for all of the bomb bar decorations.

“I love crafting, so that part of it is a lot of fun, but the mathematical process was much harder than I expected it to be,” Krahe said.

For more information on the Christmas Explosion Bomb Bar Pop-up, head over to the RollHouse website.