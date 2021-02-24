Celebrate Dick Goddard Day by sharing your pet photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The great Dick Goddard would have turned 90 Wednesday.

The FOX 8 Meteorologist passed away at age 89 in August of 2020.

Northeast Ohio is celebrating his life and legacy with one of his great loves: the four foots.

Share your photos with your pets, or with Dick Goddard, or from the Woollybear Festival.

The City of Akron has designated February 24 “Dick Goddard Day.”

The City of Green is dedicating a dog park to him Wednesday.

The City of Vermilion is looking into adding a dog park in his name as well.

