Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with plenty of carryout options in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cinco de Mayo margaritas and tacos need to be ordered to go this year. But that certainly doesn’t mean all is lost.

While fans of the Mexican holiday won’t be able to gather together in person this year, due to the coronavirus shutdown, many Cleveland area restaurants are still offering patrons delicious options from the safety of a take-out bag.

Here’s a list of some of the Cinco de Mayo deals being dished out around Cleveland:

Bomba Taco/Paladar Latin Kitchen

Owned by the same company, Bomba Taco (which has locations in Rocky River and Beachwood) and Paladar Latin Kitchen in Woodmere are offering taco boxes to go. Pre-order for $45 or add a jar of margaritas for $65. Add $5 to these prices if ordering on Tuesday.

Camino Taco and Tequila Bar

The downtown Cleveland spot is offering $5 margaritas all day, to-go, obviously. Flavors include traditional, peach, strawberry and raspberry.

Chipotle

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Chipotle is not only offering free delivery through May 10, they’re also serving up scoops of queso blanco for free on May 5.

Condado Tacos

Condado, which has locations in Crocker Park and Pinecrest, is giving away a $100 gift card on Cinco de Mayo. To enter the drawing, patrons must purchase food and at least one margarita on May 5. The build-your-own-taco place is also offering margarita kits for $15, although these do not include alcohol.

Taco Bell

Last week, the American fast-food chain began offering at-home taco bar kits (as seen in the video above). Large enough to feed a hungry bunch of six, the entire package is just $25 and includes everything to make loads of tacos and nachos. However, no margaritas come with this option.

Tapatias Taqueria

Offering a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, patrons can choose between chicken or beef burritos, queso fundido, Chori Pollo, chorizo or, you can just get them all on May 5. Margaritas come in 20 oz., 32 oz. and pitcher options, starting at $5.99. The restaurant is offering take-out, Uber Eats and delivery.

Villa y Zapata

This no-nonsense restaurant on Madison Avenue, is offering the traditional Mexican flag-inspired dish called Chiles En Nogada in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The special includes green rice, black beans with white cheese and a stuffed pablano topped with strawberries. It is available for carry-out.