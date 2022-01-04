Celebrate Betty White’s legacy with limited-time movie event

Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Feb. 15, 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(WJW) – Producers are going forward with a limited-time movie event celebrating the life of beloved star Betty White, who passed away at 99 on New Year’s Eve.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration” is coming to almost 900 theaters across the country on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long,” the producers said in a statement.

Showings will be between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

The special celebration reflects on White’s life, including looks behind-the-scenes on set, at home and lending her voice as an advocate for animals.

Expect to see guest appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno and many more.

Buy your tickets online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.