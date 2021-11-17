Cedar Road lane closures will impact traffic Wednesday

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Beachwood is doing repairs to Cedar Rd. Wednesday due to an overnight traffic crash.

According to the City, there will be ongoing utility repairs until around 4 p.m.

Until that time, Cedar Rd. eastbound will be limited to one lane from 26900 Cedar Rd. to 27200 Cedar Rd.

That’s in the area near the Acacia Reservation and a Cleveland Clinic location.

If you can, avoid the area and take another route.

If you must travel that way, be mindful of police officers and traffic workers who will be in the roadway.

If you need to access David Myers Parkway, the east driveway at the Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center 27300 Cedar Rd. is open and will provide access to all facilities in the complex.

As it is already a busy area with all lanes of travel open, expect heavy traffic delays.