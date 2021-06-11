Cedar Point’s newest experience ‘Forbidden Frontier’ opens Friday

Editor’s Note: The video above is a preview of the park before opening day.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point’s newest attraction, Forbidden Frontier, opens Friday.

The interactive story and experience will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 6.

Cedar Point says it needs you to help discover Adventure Island.

Families can take party in the experience by making decision that will affect the fate of the island.

It includes “mind-bending challenges” and group competitions, along with secret missions.

If you like escape rooms, this sounds like a whole land of answers to find.

