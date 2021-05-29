Cedar Point’s newest attraction opens Saturday

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Cedar Point preparing for opening day.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point Amusement Park reopened Saturday morning after wicked weather forced them to close early Friday.

Due to current weather conditions, Snake River Expedition, and other rides and roller coasters will not open today. Frontier Festival will have limited operation as well. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2021

That means that Saturday’s guests will be the first to check out the park’s newest attraction.

The Snake River Expedition is an immersive experience with actors playing Trapper Dan and his band of bandits.

While on a river boat, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for bad guys trying to steal your loot!

According to Cedar Point’s Twitter page, it looks like you might encounter a few big animals as well.

Snake River Expedition opens TOMORROW! We can’t wait to share this immersive experience with everyone. It’s truly a ride like no other!



Did someone say animatronics?! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/xi2FrwSuoe — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 27, 2021

Cedar Point is also making some calendar adjustments for the season, as they look to hire new employees.

Reservations are required to visit the park. More information here.