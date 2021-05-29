Cedar Point’s newest attraction opens Saturday

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Cedar Point preparing for opening day.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point Amusement Park reopened Saturday morning after wicked weather forced them to close early Friday.

That means that Saturday’s guests will be the first to check out the park’s newest attraction.

The Snake River Expedition is an immersive experience with actors playing Trapper Dan and his band of bandits.

While on a river boat, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for bad guys trying to steal your loot!

According to Cedar Point’s Twitter page, it looks like you might encounter a few big animals as well.

Cedar Point is also making some calendar adjustments for the season, as they look to hire new employees.

Reservations are required to visit the park. More information here.

