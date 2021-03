SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark and Hotel will remain closed in 2021 for renovations, Cedar Point announced on Thursday.

Previously-postponed construction to guest rooms and the outside of the building are resuming.

Cedar Point said the Castaway Bay Marina and the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant, located on the west end of the property, will remain open.

Overnight stays at the amusement park are still available at Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point and Express Hotel.