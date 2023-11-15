SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Thrill seekers and Cedar Point fans have finally gotten a glimpse of Cedar Point’s newest record-breaking roller coaster.

The manufacturer unveiled the new train designs for Top Thrill 2 during the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando this week.

Cedar Point posted a photo of the train on Facebook Tuesday with the caption, “Behold! #TopThrill2’s blue train has just been revealed! Learn more about the tech behind it in our latest Top Thrill 2 Pit Stop!”

The Facebook post also linked to a video of the Top Thrill 2 Pit Stop video, which is part of a series of behind-the-scenes content a Cedar Point.

“Welcome to the Top Thrill 2 Pit Stop video series, where we take you “behind the wall” to update you on everything that’s happening. Watch as we build the world’s tallest & fastest triple-launch strata coaster! Get your first look at one of Top Thrill 2’s sleek trains in this preview from IAAPA Expo in Orlando with Zamperla. The blue train is one of three that will be used in normal operation. For space purposes, only the lead car and trailing car are on display at the Expo. Are you ready to ride?” The YouTube video description says.

The blue train features red and white lines and a “CP” as a nod to Cedar Point.

Officials say the train was inspired by high-performance racing.

Top Thrill 2 will be the World’s Tallest and Fastest LSM triple launch coaster when it opens in 2024.